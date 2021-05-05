Frontier (FRONT) Trading 25% Higher Over Last Week

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Over the last seven days, Frontier has traded 25% higher against the dollar. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $99.61 million and approximately $37.66 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frontier coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.66 or 0.00004627 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00083378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00019122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00068003 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $470.16 or 0.00818473 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.33 or 0.00099800 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,380.57 or 0.09366666 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00044039 BTC.

Frontier Profile

Frontier (FRONT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,481,250 coins. The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Frontier Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

