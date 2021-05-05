Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Sets New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $32.50 and last traded at $32.27, with a volume of 3105 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.86.

The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 2,586 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $66,486.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,437 shares in the company, valued at $448,305.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Reyes Jorge Pelaez sold 5,913 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $175,970.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,286 shares of company stock valued at $346,958. 35.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,988,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,080,000 after purchasing an additional 263,782 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,455,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,034,000 after purchasing an additional 752,559 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,629,000 after buying an additional 20,448 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.5% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 522,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,971,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter valued at $435,000. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.73 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.05.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

