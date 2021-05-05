freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €24.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FNTN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.70 ($26.71) target price on freenet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €21.79 ($25.64).

FNTN stock opened at €20.25 ($23.82) on Tuesday. freenet has a twelve month low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a twelve month high of €32.92 ($38.73). The business’s fifty day moving average is €20.24 and its 200-day moving average is €18.19.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

