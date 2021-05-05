Frax Share (FXS) Price Reaches $7.28

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Frax Share has a market cap of $73.41 million and $11.96 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax Share coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.28 or 0.00012708 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Frax Share has traded up 30.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Frax Share Coin Profile

Frax Share’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,601,561 coins and its circulating supply is 10,084,263 coins. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Frax Share Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Share should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

