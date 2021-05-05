FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Upgraded by Rosenblatt Securities to “Neutral”

Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $25.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FOXA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price target on FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FOX from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.35.

Shares of FOXA opened at $36.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.58 and its 200 day moving average is $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $23.57 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FOX will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,274,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,001,025 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,311,000. 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $20,054,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in FOX by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,477,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,026,000 after acquiring an additional 678,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of FOX by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,759,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,766,000 after acquiring an additional 625,376 shares in the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

