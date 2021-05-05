Forum Energy Technologies (FET) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Forum Energy Technologies to post earnings of ($2.28) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($4.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.80%. On average, analysts expect Forum Energy Technologies to post $-20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FET opened at $18.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $103.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 4.27. Forum Energy Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $24.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, as well as other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

