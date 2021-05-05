Fortuna Silver Mines’ (FVI) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Pi Financial

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Pi Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

FVI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.25 to C$9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.06.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

TSE FVI opened at C$7.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 51.15. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$4.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.69, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$134.90 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant bought 33,000 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.00 per share, with a total value of C$263,960.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,533,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,269,357.46. Also, Senior Officer Luis Dario Ganoza Durant purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$148,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 559,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,158,771.61.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.