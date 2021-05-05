Fortran (OTCMKTS:FRTN) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN) dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 3,491 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 30,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.25.

Fortran Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FRTN)

Fortran Corporation, through its subsidiaries, offers communication system integration services to media and communication sectors. The company provides communication solutions designing, sourcing, implementing, and maintenance services. Additionally, it offers mobile billboards, event marketing, conventions and trade shows, and political advertising and editorial statements.

