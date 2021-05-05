Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) Trading 0.7% Higher

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) traded up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.59 and last traded at $11.40. 78,413 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 95,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.82.

In other news, Director Stanley S. Trotman, Jr. acquired 4,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $53,815.86. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,021.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stanley S. Trotman, Jr. acquired 2,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $32,989.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,232 shares in the company, valued at $722,840.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 38,845 shares of company stock worth $474,649.

Forian Inc provides a suite of SaaS solutions, data management capabilities, and proprietary data and analytics to optimize and measure operational, clinical, and financial performance for customers within the life sciences and healthcare payor and provider segments, as well as cannabis manufacturers, dispensaries, cultivators, and regulators.

