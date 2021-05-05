Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) Short Interest Down 16.4% in April

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 587,500 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the March 31st total of 703,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In related news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 4,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $45,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPF. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,963,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,385,000. Tiger Eye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,926,000. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $2,598,000. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on Foley Trasimene Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE WPF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.08. 3,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,425,502. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.57. Foley Trasimene Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $14.51.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying a prospective target business in financial technology or business process outsourcing.

