FlypMe Market Capitalization Hits $454,900.60 (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 4th. FlypMe has a market cap of $454,900.60 and $5,625.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FlypMe has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One FlypMe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00084935 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00019136 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00068524 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.14 or 0.00848615 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,245.44 or 0.09845025 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.79 or 0.00100954 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00044449 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FYP is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

FlypMe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

