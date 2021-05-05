Fluor (FLR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect Fluor to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.93). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Fluor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor stock opened at $23.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.15. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.