FLIR Systems (FLIR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $524.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.46 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. FLIR Systems’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect FLIR Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $59.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 56.19 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.44 and its 200 day moving average is $49.04. FLIR Systems has a 12 month low of $33.39 and a 12 month high of $60.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

In related news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $555,288.00. Also, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 49,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $2,737,962.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,327.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,706 shares of company stock worth $3,851,496. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

