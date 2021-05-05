Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Upgraded to Neutral by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

FGETF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Flight Centre Travel Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flight Centre Travel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Flight Centre Travel Group in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Flight Centre Travel Group stock remained flat at $$12.70 during trading on Wednesday. 22 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average of $11.03. Flight Centre Travel Group has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $14.30.

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure, corporate, and wholesale travel sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries.

