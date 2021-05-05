FlexShopper (FPAY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). FlexShopper had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $28.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.66 million. On average, analysts expect FlexShopper to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FlexShopper alerts:

Shares of FlexShopper stock opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.53. FlexShopper has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FlexShopper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial and technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such accessories.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShopper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShopper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.