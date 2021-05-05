FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.19

Shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.19 and last traded at $12.19, with a volume of 605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLNG. Danske upgraded shares of FLEX LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of FLEX LNG in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FLEX LNG in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average is $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $648.12 million, a P/E ratio of 99.83 and a beta of 1.43.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). FLEX LNG had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $67.37 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in FLEX LNG during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the fourth quarter worth $840,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 12,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the fourth quarter worth $539,000. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEX LNG Company Profile (NYSE:FLNG)

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of March 15, 2021, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and three generation X dual fuel LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.