Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Trading Down 6.4%

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)’s share price fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.17 and last traded at $12.28. 464,919 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 16,995,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.12.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSR. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fisker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Fisker in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.30.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.80.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03.

In other Fisker news, major shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 793,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $17,958,489.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSR. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter worth about $1,614,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Fisker in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 1st quarter valued at about $827,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,860,000.

Fisker Company Profile (NYSE:FSR)

Fisker, Inc focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

