Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 7,382 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,818 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,382 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.54% of Cavco Industries worth $11,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. THB Asset Management increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 5,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 1,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $205.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.38 and its 200 day moving average is $201.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 1.20. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.00 and a fifty-two week high of $242.06.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVCO shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.