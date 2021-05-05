Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 4,288 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,288 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Brinker International worth $6,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 91,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 91,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after buying an additional 91,400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth $486,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $65.66 on Wednesday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $78.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.69. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.20, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EAT. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brinker International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Brinker International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.85.

In related news, Director Harriet Edelman sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $316,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,039.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $64,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,225.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,252 shares of company stock valued at $19,799,169. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

