Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 19,794 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,794 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 19,794 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $56.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Truist upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

