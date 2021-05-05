Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 7.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 111.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 540.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 16,184 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 53,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $447.67.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $448.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $418.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $409.64. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $343.24 and a fifty-two week high of $455.72. The company has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

