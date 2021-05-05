Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,581 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $7,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after acquiring an additional 147,779 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 78,703 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 589.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 46,802 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $695,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after acquiring an additional 25,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $48.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.00. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $50.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $222,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,760.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BLDR shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.93.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

