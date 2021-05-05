Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.16% of iShares Global Industrials ETF worth $5,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,007,000.

EXI opened at $119.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.51 and a 200 day moving average of $108.59. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $120.50.

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

