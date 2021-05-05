Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 29.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 389,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,053 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 14,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 9,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SUSC opened at $27.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.73. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.09 and a 12-month high of $28.51.

