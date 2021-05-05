Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Short Interest Update

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,020,000 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the March 31st total of 14,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock worth $2,713,368,900. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

FISV opened at $118.04 on Wednesday. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $78.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FISV. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities upped their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.27.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

