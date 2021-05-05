FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Short Interest Update

FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,483,600 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the March 31st total of 6,216,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 37,418.0 days.

FANDF traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.62. 357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850. FirstRand has a 12-month low of $3.49 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.92.

Get FirstRand alerts:

About FirstRand

FirstRand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, transactional, lending, insurance, and investment products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and public sector customers primarily in South Africa, rest of Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company offers personal loans and short-term insurance; asset and invoice finance, as well as SME commercial, residential, and buy-to-let mortgages; and vehicle finance, installment credit and fleet management, and corporate and investment banking services.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstRand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstRand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.