First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) is We Are One Seven LLC’s 7th Largest Position

We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the period. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of We Are One Seven LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $8,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FV. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 31,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 44,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 131,350.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 39,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 39,405 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.06. The company had a trading volume of 645 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,225. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $47.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.39.

