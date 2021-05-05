First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Raised to C$36.50

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$35.00 to C$36.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$36.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.47.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$29.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$26.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.80. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$7.34 and a 1 year high of C$31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 676.51.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

