First Personal Financial Services Sells 77 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

First Personal Financial Services lessened its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.65, for a total transaction of $358,764.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,404 shares in the company, valued at $761,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.06, for a total value of $777,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,850.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,133 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,164. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FDS stock traded down $5.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $340.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,021. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $321.68 and its 200-day moving average is $323.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $266.27 and a 12 month high of $365.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.90 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FDS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.30.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

