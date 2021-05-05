First Personal Financial Services Decreases Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

First Personal Financial Services cut its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,868 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of First Personal Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. First Personal Financial Services owned approximately 0.34% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $5,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 118,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period.

Shares of CWI stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.85. 2,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,160. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.03. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $30.24.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

