First Personal Financial Services Cuts Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

First Personal Financial Services lowered its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in The Clorox were worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in The Clorox by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,790,000 after buying an additional 15,223 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in The Clorox by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in The Clorox by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Clorox stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.61. 23,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,647. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $176.73 and a twelve month high of $239.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

CLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $240.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.06.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

