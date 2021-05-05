First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Raymond James

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $46.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.90% from the stock’s previous close.

FRME opened at $47.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Merchants has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $50.65.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 26.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Merchants will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Merchants news, Director William L. Hoy sold 4,500 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $195,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael C. Marhenke sold 9,000 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 645,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,162,000 after purchasing an additional 134,419 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Merchants by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 67,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 18,926 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in First Merchants by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 16,672 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Merchants by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,526,000 after acquiring an additional 15,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in First Merchants during the 4th quarter valued at $8,629,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

