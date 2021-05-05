First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) EVP Sells $747,300.00 in Stock

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $747,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,843.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of FR stock opened at $49.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 0.84. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $50.35.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.68 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,912,000 after acquiring an additional 14,025 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,875,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,888,000 after buying an additional 312,016 shares during the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,603,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 211,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,694,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 431,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,821 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.42.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

