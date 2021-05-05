First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $19.50 to $21.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. First Horizon traded as high as $18.74 and last traded at $18.65, with a volume of 74642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.67.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $1,517,467.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,706,870.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Eugene Taylor sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $5,499,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,193,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,868,698.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 789,376 shares of company stock valued at $14,263,446. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at $81,685,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,236,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,332,000 after buying an additional 2,577,122 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Horizon by 222.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,667,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,793,000 after buying an additional 2,528,558 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth $21,395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

