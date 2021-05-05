Firestone Capital Management Trims Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Firestone Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,638 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,113 shares during the quarter. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 17,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.51. The stock had a trading volume of 56,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,355,940. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.97.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.72%.

EPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

