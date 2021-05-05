Firestone Capital Management Raises Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 212.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of ARKK stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,362,090. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.70 and a 200-day moving average of $123.98. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $54.31 and a 52 week high of $159.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.