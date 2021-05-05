Firestone Capital Management Has $90,000 Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Firestone Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hyman Charles D grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 159,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after buying an additional 12,533 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 437.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,535,000 after purchasing an additional 242,709 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,962,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,913,000 after purchasing an additional 36,490 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Robert W. Baird cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.26.

BAC stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.48. 845,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,061,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $355.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $41.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.51.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

