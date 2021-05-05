Firestone Capital Management Has $3.19 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Firestone Capital Management lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.1% of Firestone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,367,000. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $479,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

IWM stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.63. 1,062,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,891,316. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.91. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $117.18 and a 52 week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

