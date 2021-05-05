Firestone Capital Management Has $29,000 Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Firestone Capital Management lessened its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 27.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLB stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.60. The company had a trading volume of 346,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,918,142. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.09 and a 200-day moving average of $23.73. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $30.41. The stock has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3.73, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens raised Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.24.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

