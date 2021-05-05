Firestone Capital Management Has $244,000 Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG)

Firestone Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 181,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 36,805 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 102,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 18,324 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,575,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,439,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,365,000.

NYSEARCA:PAUG traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $29.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,065. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $29.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.35.

