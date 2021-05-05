Firestone Capital Management Acquires 8,000 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 151.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,286 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 78,046 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 8,794 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 208,620 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.54. 789,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,681,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average is $10.43. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $13.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark raised their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.66.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

