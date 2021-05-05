Firestone Capital Management Acquires 270 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $94,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $100.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,008. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.13. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $65.88 and a 52-week high of $102.24.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

