Fireball 1-Day Volume Tops $280.00 (FIRE)

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 4th. One Fireball coin can now be purchased for $7.05 or 0.00012861 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fireball has a market cap of $141,375.97 and $280.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fireball has traded up 102.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fireball alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000337 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000255 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005567 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

About Fireball

Fireball (CRYPTO:FIRE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 20,059 coins. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fireball is fireball.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fire is a Pow/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the X15 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Fireball

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fireball should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fireball using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fireball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fireball and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.