Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.21.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FITB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $1,502,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 3,700 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $144,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,057.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,280 shares of company stock valued at $9,416,310 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $41.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $41.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.45.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

