Field Trip Health Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FTRPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Field Trip Health Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FTRPF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the March 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:FTRPF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.71. 18,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,836. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.65. Field Trip Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Field Trip Health from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Its Research division is involved in the development of psychedelic molecules and conducting research on plant-based psychedelics. The company also operates Field Trip Health clinics for psychedelic therapies in North America.

