Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.245 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.
Shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.11. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,146. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.91. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $13.75.
Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.