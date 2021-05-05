Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.245 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.11. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,146. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.91. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $13.75.

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Advisory Research, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating diversified gas infrastructure, midstream oil infrastructure, propane, oil and gas production, coal and marine transportation sectors.

