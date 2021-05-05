FidexToken Hits 24-Hour Volume of $9.00 (FEX)

FidexToken (CURRENCY:FEX) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. FidexToken has a market capitalization of $74,291.53 and $9.00 worth of FidexToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FidexToken coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, FidexToken has traded 26.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About FidexToken

FidexToken (CRYPTO:FEX) is a coin. FidexToken’s total supply is 32,948,335,553 coins and its circulating supply is 30,948,335,553 coins. FidexToken’s official Twitter account is @fidexexchange . FidexToken’s official message board is medium.com/@fidexexchange/fidex-exchange-crowdsale-b20f71858250 . The official website for FidexToken is fidex.market

According to CryptoCompare, “FEX Token is the native Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the FEX platform. It provides participants with benefits when using this token to access platform services. “

FidexToken Coin Trading

