Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Savior LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $108.63 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $70.46 and a 52 week high of $114.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.02.

