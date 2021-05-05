FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $75.11 Million

Equities research analysts expect FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) to post $75.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for FedNat’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $85.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $64.78 million. FedNat posted sales of $115.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FedNat will report full-year sales of $314.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $276.79 million to $351.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $335.03 million, with estimates ranging from $293.83 million to $376.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow FedNat.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by $0.69. FedNat had a negative net margin of 10.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.89 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of FedNat in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:FNHC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.14. 193,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,371. The company has a market cap of $92.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.90. FedNat has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FedNat by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,062,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 14,001 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in FedNat by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 852,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after buying an additional 46,288 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in FedNat by 1,037.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 41,709 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in FedNat by 165.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 22,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in FedNat by 54.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 10,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

