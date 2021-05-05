FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Sets New 52-Week High at $309.22

Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $309.22 and last traded at $304.34, with a volume of 40482 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $304.28.

Several brokerages have commented on FDX. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 19th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on FedEx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $281.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.38. The firm has a market cap of $81.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,251 shares of company stock worth $38,573,231 in the last 90 days. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

